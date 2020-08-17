General News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Upper East, Upper West and two other regions are now 'coronavirus free'

President Akufo-Addo has announced that four out of Ghana’s 16 regions are currently without any active COVID-19 cases.



These regions that are now COVID-19 free are the North East, Savanna, Upper East and Upper West regions.



He made this known during his 15th address to the nation on the country’s response to the pandemic on Sunday, August 16, 2020.



The President said government’s policies towards handling the pandemic were clearly working, following the decrease in active cases.



"Currently, there are no recorded COVID-19 cases in the North East, Savanna, Upper East and Upper West regions, and I charge their residents to do everything possible to maintain the situation," Akufo-Addo said.



"Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern and Western continue to be the regions with the highest number of active cases," he added.





