Upper East Region receives 100,000 Anthrax vaccine doses to combat disease spread

Health News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

As part of efforts to contain the spread of Anthrax disease, the Upper East Region has recently received a shipment of 100,000 doses of Anthrax vaccine.



The delivery took place on Thursday, June 22, 2023.



Upper East Regional Minister and Chairman of the Public Health Emergency Committee, Stephen Yakubu, addressed the media to provide updates on the vaccination campaign.



“We’re here to receive vaccines. They are already working; it started from Monday with delivery, and we all know the problem that we have here with Anthrax infection, and because of that, we have even banned eating, sale, movement of remnants and you’ll remember when we met here the last time, I told you that we’re going to be having about 100,000 doses of vaccines, Anthrax vaccines, and that’s exactly what’s happening,” he said.



Minister Yakubu acknowledged the severity of the Anthrax infection problem in the region, which led to the ban on the eating, sale, and movement of animal remnants.



He mentioned that the vaccination efforts had already commenced on Monday, with the vaccines being distributed across the entire region.



To aid in the distribution process, Zipline, a delivery service provider, was assisting in transporting the vaccines to their required destinations.



The Minister revealed that 40,000 doses had already been administered, ensuring they were delivered where they were most needed. On that day, the delivery was scheduled for the town of Bolga.



The Regional Minister expressed hope that the 100,000 doses received would help reach the targeted benchmark of vaccinating 70 percent of the population.



This benchmark is crucial for the potential lifting of the ban on the transportation, sale, slaughtering, and consumption of cattle, goats, and sheep.



Minister Yakubu mentioned that approximately 40 percent of the vaccination campaign had already been completed.



By the upcoming weekend, a re-evaluation will be conducted to assess the progress made so far and determine the next steps.