Regional News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Joshua Asaah, Contributor

Upper East GFD commends Akufo-Addo on the nomination of Dr Makubu

Dr Joshua Makubu is the minister-designate for the Oti region

The nomination of Dr Joshua Makubu, the Oti regional minister-designate has been widely applauded by section of the public, especially groups that advocates for equal opportunities.



Joining the many messages of felicitations in the Upper East regional chapter of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organization (GFD).



According to the regional president, David Aniah, the nomination of Dr Makubu is in fulfilment of president’s commitment to an inclusive government.



“Persons with disabilities in this country have proven beyond a reasonable doubt that we are capable of holding any key positions so far as the governance of this country is a concern. As a federation, we are grateful that the president has appointed one of us. This the second time that a government in power has appointed a person with disability as part of his team. Some years back, Dr. Seidu Danaa was appointed as Chieftaincy Minister and Joshua has also been appointed to head the Oti region”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his second term in office has appointed Dr Joshua Makubu, a physically challenged to head the Oti Region when vetted and subsequently sworn into office.



The Upper East regional president of the federation who commended the president for appointing a member of the organization called on the president to consider appointing more persons with disabilities who are capable of managing various portfolios.



Mr Aniah reiterated his call to government to enact the disability act 715 which will enforce owners of public buildings “to ensure those buildings are made disability friendly”.