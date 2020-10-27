General News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

Uphold free, fair elections – UN Envoy urges Ghana

File Photo: A ballot box

Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, United Nations (UN) Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel has led a joint high-level mission from the UN and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to prompt Ghana of free and fair elections come December 7.



Members of the delegation included Mr Charles Abani, UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana and Mr Baba Gana Wakil, Special Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Ghana.



Dr Chambas, who led the delegation to the office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey last Friday, said the visit was to remind Ghanaians of the need to support peaceful, inclusive, transparent and credible general elections.



He said the joint mission had been touring nations in the sub-region, which were scheduled to hold elections between now and the close of the year, and was “in Ghana to remind citizens of the impeccable records they had set for themselves in the conduct of credible elections.”



Since their arrival, he said they had met with the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), who briefed them on their level of preparations towards the elections.



He said the Commission had assured them of credible elections and was not ready to dent the image Ghana had established for herself all these years.



”The delegation already has also met national executives of both the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) , the National Peace Council, National Commission for Small Arms and Light Weapons and other relevant stakeholders in a forum in Accra,” he stated.



Madam Ayorkor Botchwey commended work done by the team so far towards the conduct of peaceful, free and fair elections and for the ongoing efforts to calm tension in Guinea and Cote d’Ivoire.



She noted that Ghana held in high esteem her commitment to democracy, good governance, the respect for human rights and rule of law which “have underpinned our political dispensation.”



She assured the delegation of the government’s support and commitment to work closely with stakeholders for peaceful, free and fair polls in Ghana.



Madam Ayorkor Botchwey expressed the hope that stakeholders would put the interest of the country above all other considerations to maintain Ghana’s enviable image as a beacon of democracy in the region.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.