Upgrade yourselves outside the teaching profession - A/R NABCO Director to teacher trainees

Regional News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: angelfmonline.com.gh

The Ashanti Regional NABCO Director, Mr. Dennis Kwakwa, has admonished teacher trainees to create opportunities beyond their teaching profession, Angelfmonline.com.gh reports.



Dennis Kwakwa who doubles as the region’s NPP Youth Organizer made the passionate appeal while addressing a gathering of sector executives of the Ashanti-Brong Ahafo Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (ASHBA-TTAG) at their 25th General Assembly held at Asante Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti Region.



The program which was held at the Agogo Presbyterian Women’s College of Education, was under the theme, “Teacher Education Advancement and Reformation; The Role of Stakeholders and Teacher Trainee”, and was aimed at conscientising guest student leaders from the various Colleges of Education in Ashanti and Bono Region.



Kwakwa in his speech capitalised on the theme to advise the Executives present to take advantage of the technological environment to build their career outside the classroom and touched on the various reforms that the NPP administration have initiated towards the advancement of Teacher Training Education dating back to the year 2000 with President Akufo-Addo reinforcing and making it more attractive. He elaborated that the NPP is the only government that has given much concern to the profession considering the upgrade of the Trainees certificate, introduction of the student allowances, and many more.



“The reform is not only for the books but it’s a reform to transform our lives, it should make us unique and different from others. You have to distinguish yourself one way or the other for people to know you. This contemporary era is not about who you know but rather what you know and what people know you for especially in skills endowments.



"Let’s study to show ourselves approved in many distinctive avenues. The mobile phones and other gadgets are not mainly for social media expedition but can be utilized to avail ourselves to many life-changing opportunities. We should develop our lives to be adaptive to several circumstances.



"That way we can become extremely competitive both on the local scene as well as at the international level and on the side, have multiple streams of incomes.” He advised.