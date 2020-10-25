Regional News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

'Upgrade Ohawu Agricultural College to University status' - Torgbui Adrakpanya VI tells Akufo-Addo

Paramount Chief and President of Afife Traditional Council, Torgbui Adrakpanya VI, has asked the government to upgrade the Ohawu Agricultural College (OAC) to a fully-fledged university.



He said an agricultural university will enhance the training of students to provide the needed human resource in the sector, increase production, add value to produce and sustain the interest of the youth in the government's policy on planting for food and jobs.



Torgbui Adrakpanya made the request during a durbar of chiefs and people in honour of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Afife in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region as part of a tour of the area by the President.



He said, "this institution attached to crop and soil research stations is critical for the development of the area since the majority of the people are predominantly farmers."



Torgbui Adrakpanya appealed to the President to facilitate the construction of the deplorable roads at Afife and Tadzewu, especially the ones that link Afife Senior High Technical School and Afife Health Centre.



He said the Traditional Council had donated 4.5-acre land to the President as a token of appreciation of his visionary and sterling leadership style, which had brought respite to the population and greater laurels to the country.



Torgbui Adrakpanya entreated the President to build a retirement palace for himself on the parcel of land after his tenure and to settle at Afife.



He said the Afife area has seen multiple benefits from the policies, programmes and projects of the government, including school blocks, and health centre.





