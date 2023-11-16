Upgrade CHPS compound to a health centre - Denkyira Nyinawusu chief urges health ministry

Health News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Central Region



The chief of Denkyira Nyinawusu, Nana Baffour Awuah Ababio II in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region has voiced out his concerns about the current condition of the CHPS compound, which is in charge of offering medical aid to the locals.



Nana Baffour Awuah Ababio II urged the government to transform the current CHPS compound into a health facility that could better meet the needs of the community.



Denkyira Nyinawusu, a community near Disso is mostly a mining and agricultural village.



Nana Ababio said this in an interview with GhanaWeb at Diaso.



He claimed that they had long been suffering from access to quality healthcare.



"As our town has grown, the demand for medical treatment has increased beyond what the current CHPS Compound can handle.



The government needs to pay attention and transform our facility into a health centre right away.



“Basic medical supplies are lacking at the CHPS compound. We frequently have to travel great distances to receive quality healthcare. Which is dangerous and inconvenient,” he said.



Thus, he made a plea to the government and the Ministry of Health to assist them in converting the existing CHPS Compound into a health centre.



He further raised concerns about the poor educational environment for the children in the community affecting the quality of education in the area



Nana Ababio underlined how the educational growth of the young is affected by a lack of a conducive environment, resources, and infrastructure.



As the children are the community's future, he emphasised the significance of creating a favourable learning environment for them.