General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Update: Police deny shooting ‘ballot box snatcher’ at Awutu Senya West

File Photo: The Police has denied reports of the incident

The Police has denied media reports that a man has been shot at Awutu Senya West for attempting to snatch a ballot box.



Media reports suggested the suspect was killed while attempting to whisk away the ballot while sorting was underway.



The incident occurred at the Awutu Obrakyere D.A while sorting of ballots was about to begin in the polling centre.



It’s unclear the political affiliation of the suspect who was in the company of four others.



Earlier, two people sustained gunshot wounds at the Church of Christ Polling station at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East constituency in the Central region.



Reports indicate that the perpetrators of the crime were in a Black Toyota Land Cruiser who opened fire on a Kia Salon car that was driving out of the polling station.



According to Starr News’ Ibrahim Alhassan, the two people who were injured included an NDC polling agent and a journalist. They have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.



It is not known who the perpetrators are as no party colours were embossed on the vehicle.



Alhassan reports that the journalist was in the company of the NDC parliamentary candidate when the perpetrators opened fire on them. The journalist was reportedly injured in the stomach.



The incident comes months after another shooting at the same polling station by the incumbent MP Mavis Hawa Koomson during the voter registration exercise.

