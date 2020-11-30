General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ununiformed nat’l security personnel not welcome in Ningo-Prampram on Dec 7 – Sam George

MP for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Samuel Nartey George has said he and his constituents will not welcome any other security personnel apart from members of the joint security task force detailed for operation on election day, 7 December 2020.



The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh who is the chairman of the joint elections task force last week appeared before parliament to furnish the house with security arrangements and security agencies that will be operational on the day of elections.



They are: Ghana Police, Ambulance, Prisons and the Ghana National Fire Services.



The rest are: The National Intelligence Bureau, Ghana Armed Forces and the Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, with their respective known uniforms.



Mr. Sam George said apart from the above, anybody who dares step foot in the constituency as a national security operative will be treated as a criminal and dealt with accordingly on election day.



The Ningo-Prampram legislator said this when the Eastern Corridor of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of the Greater Accra Region embarked on a Probity and Accountability Walk in honor of the memory of the departed founder of the party, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings at Dawhenya.



He said: “I’m using this to send a warning to the chief vigilante, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and to his minister for national security and the IGP and the Chief of Defense Staff and the Minister of Interior, we will only accept official policemen in police uniform.



“Anybody from national security who appears here in a uniform other than the police uniform, we will treat them as criminals and we will rise up in defense of the constitution…”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.