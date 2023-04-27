Untreated toothache could cause death - IMaH Dentist

Health News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: GNA

Dr. Mensah Tabi-Amankwa, a dentist at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), has indicated that it is possible for a person to die from a tooth infection if left untreated.



Dr. Tabi-Amankwa noted that tooth infections like sores and ulcers in the mouth could spread beyond the jaw and cause life-threatening complications by blocking off the airway going down the throat.



Dr. Tabi-Amankwa made the disclosure at the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility," platform, a Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative.



Speaking on the topic “Oral Health,” the IMaH Dentist explained that, any sore in the mouth that did not cause pain and extend beyond three weeks without healing could be an early sign of cancer.



Adding to that, stress also caused ulcers inside and at the corners of the mouth, which was an indication that nutrients like iron or vitamin B12 in the body were not properly balanced.



He said sometimes a hole in the tooth did not cause pain but, if left unattended, could generate a swollen face that could spread to other parts of the body.



He described cavities as a loss of tooth tissue that progressed to food getting stacked into the hole and, with time, transitioned to constant pain, difficulty taking cold water, and finally to a facial swell.



He said the situation could be severe, spreading infection that were caused by a bacteria in the tooth and capable of breaking down some of the body tissue and producing toxic by-products, so it could spread further to the neck, preventing eating and swallowing and eventually suffocating the patient to death.



