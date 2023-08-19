Unsolved mystery as family of eight battle strange blindness

General News of Saturday, 19 August 2023

The Awuku family, based in Goaso, in the Ahafo Region, is battling what they say is a strange illness that affects their eyes.



As a family of 10, including their parents, five of them - all males, are blind, with one of the three other children who are females, has also started exhibiting symptoms of the same illness.



The family, who shared their ordeal in an interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on his Kofi TV channel, and monitored by GhanaWeb, stated that they were mostly not born with blindness, but the symptoms emerged when each of them turned 4 months after birth.



"According to my mother, each of the 5 male children were not born blind. However, the symptoms begun when each of them turned 4months. At 4months, the eye starts shaking, then our vision become blured especially in the evenings," David Awuku told Kofi TV.



Awuku David, Joshua Awuku, and Emmanuel Awuku disclosed that due to their predicament, the family is struggling financially, as there is no source of income for them.



According to David, their mother, who used to be the sole breadwinner of the family, died from stroke in 2021.



Their father was also shot in the eye.



This, he added, has made life very unbearable for them since they are all not successfully working.



Not only is affording even one meal a day difficult for them, but they are also struggling with maintaining a healthy relationship with women.



Joshua Awuku disclosed that with help from the public, he can operate an Information Center in his community so that he can make some money to support his family.



