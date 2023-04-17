Unsafe food, unhealthy nation: The devastating effects of food safety in Ghana

Health News of Monday, 17 April 2023

Ghana is suffering from widespread and serious repercussions of improper food practices. An estimated 420,000 cases of foodborne diseases are reported in the nation each year, according to a report by the World Health Organization, making them a significant public health issue.



These ailments have the potential to cause fatal health issues like starvation, dehydration, and even death. Furthermore, the usage of harmful pesticides and chemicals might result in persistent health issues like cancer and other chronic diseases.



It is impossible to overstate how important food safety is to maintaining the public's health. Foodborne infections can range from mild to severe, and in the worst cases, they can even be fatal. Unfortunately, food safety is a big problem in Ghana, and the results are disastrous.



Ghana's poor food safety practices have led to a large number of foodborne diseases. Diarrhea, cholera, typhoid fever, and other foodborne illnesses affect a sizable section of the population. In addition to negatively affecting people's health, these diseases also have a big economic impact on the nation.



For instance, the cost of treating foodborne illnesses places a strain on the healthcare system, and the productivity losses brought on by absenteeism and reduced output have a detrimental effect on the economy.



It may be interesting to note that even though food safety has become one of the most serious problems in the nation, the efforts of the agencies responsible for regulation and enforcement should not be overstated.



The Accra Metropolitan Assembly documented 173 food safety-related cases in 2019, 109 in 2020, a drop of around 37% from the prior year, 58 in 2021, a reduction of 91% from the prior year, and finally 24 in 2022, a marginal reduction of 41%. These can all be due to the ongoing education, training, and involvement of food-based operators (FBOs).



Despite all these efforts by the regulating and law enforcement agencies in the country, FBOs however relegate the efforts to the background making it difficult for successful enforcement though there have been some achievements by these agencies.



The nation's export business is affected by the non-compliance of FBOs to abiding strictly by the laws and enforcement governing food safety. For instance, Cocoa, palm oil, and other agricultural products are among Ghana's well-known exports. Meanwhile, the country's reputation could be harmed and money could be lost if these products are contaminated. This is vital because cereal products that are contaminated with aflatoxin incur significant financial losses for the nation.



The adoption of rules and norms for food handling, processing, and storage, as well as increased investment in infrastructure for food safety, are necessary to address this problem. Additionally, there is a need for greater public education and awareness of the significance of food safety and basic food handling techniques.

The inadequacy of sufficient regulatory monitoring is one of Ghana's biggest problems when it comes to food safety. Although laws are in existence to control the creation, processing, and distribution of food items, they are frequently not properly implemented.



As a result, a large number of food producers and processors engage in risky behaviors that endanger customers' health. To safeguard their crops, some farmers, for instance, employ harmful pesticides and other chemicals, while other processors use antiquated tools and procedures that can result in contamination.



Ghana also has a problem with consumers that are ignorant about food safety. Many Ghanaians aren't aware of the dangers of eating unclean food, and they might not be aware of how to handle and cook food safely. This lack of knowledge is made worse by the country's pervasive poverty, which makes it impossible for many people to purchase wholesome food and suitable sanitation supplies.



A multifaceted strategy will be needed to increase food safety in Ghana. The first step is for the government to spend money on regulatory oversight and enforcement to make sure that food growers and processors adhere to safe practices. Investing in training programs for farmers and processors as well as increasing money for food safety testing and inspection facilities can be examples of this.



Second, there is a need to raise consumer understanding of food safety. This may entail funding public education initiatives, disseminating details on safe food preparation and handling practices, and increasing the accessibility of food safety information via the media and other means.



Thirdly, the core reasons for Ghana's poverty and inequality, which might fuel dangerous food habits, need to be addressed. Investing in initiatives to increase access to wholesome food and clean water is one example of this. Another is supporting small-scale farmers and other food producers so they may improve their standard of living and ensuring they are using safe techniques.



Although Ghana is a West African nation famed for its rich legacy and unique culture, it is also well-known for its delectable cuisine. With its blend of herbs, spices, and locally obtained ingredients, Ghanaian cuisine is a treat to the palate. The problem of food safety has become increasingly important in Ghana despite the country's exquisite cuisine.



The nation's health and well-being are negatively impacted by the effects of contaminated food, but nothing is being done to address the problem.



The poor health of Ghanaians is significantly attributed to unsafe food. Foodborne illnesses are a primary source of illness and death worldwide, with an estimated 600 million people getting sick and 420,000 passing away each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). There is no difference in Ghana's circumstances.



In 2019, there was a foodborne illness outbreak in the Northern Region, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), with over 90 cases being reported. More than 100 persons in the Upper East Region were impacted by a similar outbreak in 2015. These figures show how critical it is to address Ghana's issues with food safety.



Poor hygiene and sanitation standards in food processing and handling are frequently blamed for the prevalence of dangerous food. For instance, the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) discovered in a research it performed in 2018 that 70% of street food sellers in Accra did not adhere to the most fundamental food safety standards.



The study found that food vendors frequently use contaminated water when cooking, neglect to properly wash their hands, and keep food in unclean settings. Foodborne infections are caused by hazardous germs like bacteria that thrive and spread as a result of these actions.



Ghana's economy is significantly impacted by unhealthy food. The country is primarily dependent on its agricultural industry, which accounts for around 20% of its GDP (GDP). However, issues with food safety limit the sector's potential and result in lower output, fewer exports, and higher healthcare expenditures.



A lack of customer confidence brought on by unsafe food may result in a decline in the demand for locally produced food and a reduction in profits for farmers and food processors.



Government, business leaders, consumers, and members of civil society must all work together to address the problem of dangerous food. To maintain compliance with international standards, the government must stringent punitive measures in enforcing laws and regulations about food safety.



For food safety regulatory agencies to effectively carry out their mandates, such as the Environmental Health Officers (EHOs) at the Ministry of Local Government Decentralization and Rural Development (MLDRD) - MMDAs and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is also necessary for government to increase their capacity with the needed logistics.



By following excellent manufacturing processes and adhering to food safety standards, industry participants must also assume responsibility for guaranteeing the safety of their products.



By making informed decisions about what they eat and demanding safe food products, consumers can help ensure food safety as well. To address the issue, civil society organizations can help promote policy and regulatory reforms as well as increasing public awareness of food safety concerns.



In conclusion, Ghana's residents' health and well-being are severely impacted by the crucial issue of food safety in the country. The regulatory, educational, and socioeconomic variables that lead to unsafe food practices must be addressed in a multifaceted strategy to improve food safety in the nation. Ghana can contribute to ensuring that its people have a healthier and more prosperous future by adopting steps to improve food safety.









