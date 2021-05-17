Unreliable internet supply major handicap for JSSP - Godfred Dame

General News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: Crime Check Foundation

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has appealed to implementing partners in the USAID-funded Justice Sector Support Activity Project (JSSP) to improve internet connectivity.



According to him, the electronic Case Tracking System (CTS), a project under the JSSA, can only be efficient when it is easily accessed online.



“A major handicap is the unreliable internet supply, ” he said in a meeting with the JSSA implementing partners.



“The Case Tracking System is actually a very important institution. It ensures collaboration between the major stakeholders of the justice delivery chain that is the Attorney General’s office, the Judiciary, the Prisons Service and the others”.



“Even in my office, it is quite difficult to access information on the CTS, and that hampers the implementation of the Case Tracking System because it is internet-based. It makes it difficult to fast-track prosecution of cases.” he lamented.



The AG appreciated the fact that the JSSA was giving attention to the role of Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR in adjudicating disputes without resorting to long court processes.



He urged disputing parties to resort to the use of ADR which will help relieve the courts of loads of cases to deal with serious ones while it promotes reconciliation.



On her side, the Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs. Yvonne Attakora Obuobisa assured the team that the AG would collaborate with them to ensure effective justice delivery in the country.



She emphasized the AG office’s willingness to share information on CTS with partners as far as it will lead to the speedy adjudication of criminal cases.



