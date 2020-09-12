General News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Unrealistic proposition of ending Double Track should not be canvassed for - Kweku Baako

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako believes that claims by the National Democratic Congress(NDC) to cancel Double Track as part of the implementation of the Free SHS policy is unrealistic and should not be canvassed.



According to him, the NDC is supposed to provide the people of Ghana with timelines on when exactly they will want to scrap that feature of Free SHS and not just say it because they want to canvas for votes.



He noted that the current government has given five years frame to end phase out that feature of the Free SHS policy which was imperative to contain the numbers.



He said “Double-track is essential though a transitional feature of the Free SHS, you toy with the idea that you’ll cancel but you don’t give a time frame. I think this government gave a time frame (5 years) to phase out double-track system. This was a pragmatic reaction to a herculean task. The NDC should tell us when they will cancel the double-track system. What is the time frame, one, two, or three years? In fact, it is an unrealistic proposition, it ought not to be canvassed. If you put this in your manifesto and you proceed on that you’ll within a year collapse the system”.



Meanwhile, the NDC in its manifesto said “we have every plan and desire to make the free SHS much better by ensuring that numerous challenges are addressed and that higher operational and academic standards are introduced and sustained. To do this, we will abolish the double-track system”.

