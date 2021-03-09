General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Unproductive talking will not get African countries including Ghana anywhere – Yankah

Founder of the African University College of Communications (AUCC), Kojo Yankah

Founder of the African University College of Communications (AUCC), Kojo Yankah, has said that African countries continue to boast about raw God-given gifts of natural resources but they do not invest time in creative ways of adding value to make them benefit the people of the continent.



In a Facebook post, he said that it is time Africans – of all ages or backgrounds- ask themselves serious questions including “How do we spend our time in every 24hours? What subjects are we discussing, or have we selected to solve one problem we have identified?



“How much of our time on social media do we use to create, resolve a challenge, or BUILD an IDEA or something new for our family, community, country or continent.”



African Time? African countries are facing similar challenges: struggling economies, political back-biting and opportunism, low productivity, needless time on political divisionism, few hardworking people carrying all the load, working hours spent on unproductive activities, lack of investment in creative activities.



We are far behind our founding leaders who invested their time in finding SOLUTIONS, in EDUCATING themselves about their traditional societies and the indigenous ways to protect their environment from foreign occupation; we have become mere CONSUMERS of other people’s creativity, as if we were not born CREATIVE.



We continue to boast about our raw God-given gifts of natural resources, and blame others, but we do not INVEST time in creative ways of adding Value to make them benefit us. It is time we Africans – of all ages or backgrounds- ask ourselves : How do we spend our time in every 24hours ?



What subjects are we discussing, or have we selected to SOLVE one problem we have identified ? How much of our time on social media do we use to CREATE, RESOLVE a challenge, or BUILD an IDEA or something new for our family, community, country or continent.



The unproductive TALKING will not get us anywhere. Our founding fathers SACRIFICED and INVESTED their Time well, and so should we ALL.