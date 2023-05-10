Unopposed, smooth sailing: 19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As the opposition National Democratic Congress gears up for its May 13, 2023, presidential and parliamentary primaries, some candidates have little to nothing to stress about in terms of competition.



These are candidates whose win is most certainly guaranteed as they are either running unopposed, there are however expected to be declared winners in lieu of being sole aspirants.



GhanaWeb lists some candidates with a guaranteed possibility of emerging winners in Saturday’s contest:



Haruna Iddrisu



Former Minority Leader of the current parliament of Ghana, Haruna Iddrisu is set for a for a sixth consecutive term in parliament having joined the contest for the NDC’s parliamentary ticket for the Tamale South Constituency ahead of the 2024 general election.



With a rich history and political influence acquired as a result of his long years in the NDC and parliament, Haruna is expected to shake off competition from his only contender, Bawa Abdul Fatawu on Saturday.



For the MP who has spent almost 19 years in parliament, he is one of only few incumbent MPs whose win is guaranteed beyond their party’s parliamentary primaries.



Clement Apaak



Dr Clement Apaak is currently in his second term as member of parliament for Builsa South in the Upper East Region.



His contesting the NDC primaries with no opposition.



Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba



Lydia Akanvariba is one of few female candidates guaranteed a win the NDC’s upcoming primaries.



She is a first-time MP representing the people of Tempane in the Upper East Region and is running unopposed.



Isaac Adongo



Incumbent MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has no opponent in Saturday’s primaries.



He is MP for a second term and is seeking a third term to represent the constituency.



Murtala Mohammed Ibrahim



Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed is seeking a third term as MP for Tamale Central after making a come back to the house in 2020 having lost the seat after his first term.



He is unopposed in the upcoming primaries.



Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini



Tamale North MP, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini goes into Saturday’s internal party polls as unopposed.



He is currently serving his second consecutive term as MP for the area.



Daniel Nsala Wakpal



Daniel Wakpal is the incumbent MP for Kpandai Constituency.



The first term MP is seeking to extend his stay in parliament and is guaranteed the NDC’s parliamentary ticket going into the contest unopposed.



Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui



She will have to worry about the 2024 election because she is contesting the NDC’s upcoming primaries unopposed.



She first won the Awutu West Constituency seat in 2020 and is seeking a second term.



Cassiel Ato Forson



Former Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson is currently a major force in the NDC.



The current minority leader is in his fourth term and is running unopposed in the primaries for the NDC ticket in the Ejumako Enyan Esiam Constituency.



Daniel Ohene Darko



Daniel Ohene Darko is the incumbent MP for Denkyira West Constituency.



The first term MP is contesting the NDC primaries unopposed.



Emilia Ankomah



Former Municipal Chief Executive for Denkyira East, Emilia Ankomah is once again making an attempt at entering parliament having previously failed on more than one occasion.



The former MCE was the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Upper Denkyira East in 2016 and 2020 and will go in the party’s race unopposed.



Nurien Shaibu Migyimah



Shaibu Nurien is getting a free pass to contest the 2024 parliamentary election on the ticket of the NDC in one of the constituencies held by the ruling New Patriotic Party.



The Assin Central seat has been under the belt of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who is now moving on to contest for the NPP’s presidential primaries, for five consecutive parliamentary terms.



Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah



Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah is going into the NDC’s primaries unopposed.



The current deputy minority leader is doing his fourth term in parliament and is hoping to extend it to a fifth.



Robert Wisdom Cudjoe



Robert Wisdom Cudjoe is a first term Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni Valley Constituency.



He gets a free pass in the upcoming NDC contest with no opponent to contend with.



Isaac Adjei Mensah



Isaac Adjei Mensah has been elected MP for Wassa East Constituency three consecutive times on the ticket of the NDC.



He will be unopposed on Saturday.



Eric Afful



Eric Afful has been in parliament on the NDC’s ticket since 2012 and is seeking to extend his stay in 2024.



He will be running unopposed for the NDC’s Amenfi West parliamentary ticket.



Dr Emmanuel Okumi Andoh



Dr Emmanuel Okumi Andoh run for the Ahanta West parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NDC in 2020.



He is making another attempt again after suffering a defeat in the 2020 general election. His bid to become the NDC parliamentary candidate is without contest.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was one of the youngest people to enter the parliament of Ghana in 2012.



After three consecutive terms, the now matured MP is going into the 2023 parliamentary primaries of the NDC in the North Tongu Constituency unopposed.



Charles Agbeve



Charles Agebve is a second-term MP for Agotime-Ziope Constituency in the Volta Region



He is likely to achieve his third term in parliament with his bid to represent the NDC receiving no contest.



Ashanti Region



In the Ashanti Region which, a stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party, a number of candidates will be running unopposed in Saturday’s parliamentary primaries.



Their constituencies are mostly safe seats of the NPP thereby limiting their chances in the general elections.



The candidates going unopposed are Samuel Aboagye who will run for the Obuasi East Constituency, Joseph Azumah for Akrofuom and Samuel Prempeh Jnr for Bekwai.



The rest are Kwasi Amankwah who will contest the Kumawu by-election, Shamudeen Mohammed Kamil for Old Tafo and Hamzah Swallah in Manhyia North.





Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











GA/SARA