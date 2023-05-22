Unknown men attack immigration officers at the Aflao border

General News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Unknown men attacked a patrol team of Immigration officers at Beat 6 of the Aflao border on Saturday night, May 20.



According to a statement issued by Ghana Immigration Service and signed by its Head of Public Affairs, C/Superintendent, Michael Amoako-Atta, the patrol team was stoned, resulting in serious injuries to three members of the team.



According to the Ghana Immigration Service, the three injured officers are being treated at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital under tight security.



The assaulters were however dispersed by warning shots fired by the patrol team prior to the arrival of a reinforcement team of Immigration Officers, according to the report.



Read the full statement below



ATTACK ON IMMIGRATION OFFICERS AT AFLAO BEAT 6



Management of the Ghana Immigration Service has received with great displeasure the report of an attack on a team of Immigration Officers on patrol duties at Beat 6 of the Aflao border by yet-to-be-identified assaulters at about 2325 hours last night.



The patrol team was pelted with stones, resulting in serious injuries for three members of the Immigration team who are currently receiving treatment at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital under stiff security.



The assaulters were however dispersed by warning shots from the patrol team ahead of the arrival of a reinforcement team of Immigration Officers. One bystander however sustained injuries from a gunshot and is currently responding to treatment.



We condemn the attack in no uncertain terms and advise border residents of Aflao, commuters and citizens, in general, to consider border officials as people working ultimately for the safety of our motherland. While we appreciate the cooperation and support from border residents and citizens as a whole, these attacks on Officers by some members of the public must stop immediately.



Management of GIS will continue to keep a close eye on the situation at Aflao, and all necessary mechanisms will be deployed to keep border security uncompromised.



Management calls on all Officers, especially at the Aflao Sector Command, to remain resolute and not be deterred by the unfortunate incident.

SGD.



C/SUPT. MICHAEL AMOAKO-ATTA



HEAD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS