Unknown armed men attack Fulani farm killing one

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Unknown assailants said to be 15 in number on Saturday, May 1 attacked a farmhouse in Adeiso in the Eastern Region amid sporadic shooting, killing one person instantly, police have reported.



According to a situational report from the police, a group of armed men stormed the farm and started beating the farmers amidst shooting.



One Eric Oppong, 34, was shot and killed instantly.



The assailants loaded 20 cows into three Sprinter buses and took an unspecified amount of money and bolted, the police said.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



A few others sustained injuries.



One Mohammed Halidu, who was part of the complainants at the police station, had a cut on his head and dried bloodstains.



He was at the police station together with Yakubu Bukari, a Fulani herdsman of Adom Farms near Danso town, and Amina Halidu, who complained of general body pains.



The police have since begun investigations into the incident.