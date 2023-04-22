University of Mines and Technology disagrees with ECG on debt payment

Religion of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: GNA

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, has indicated that it does not owe the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) GH￠1.2 million as the Company alleged.



According to the University Relations Office, the institution currently owes the ECG a total debt of GH￠625,138.14.



It said before the ECG began the nationwide revenue mobilization exercise on March 20, this year, to collect debts owed by its customers, they signed a special agreement with UMaT to help clear its outstanding debt which was then GH￠833, 379.38.



Per the agreement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), UMaT was expected to settle its debt in four installments, adding that, a total amount of GH￠208, 379.38 was required to be paid each month beginning from April 30 to July 31, 2023.



The task force team from the ECG in Western Region, however, failed to fulfill its part of the agreement and disconnected the University on Tuesday April 18, 2023, from the National Grid.



Although the University had made the first payment of GH￠208, 379.38 as agreed by both parties earlier, it has therefore expressed disappointment with the actions of the ECG.



Meanwhile the ECG has restored power and academic activities are ongoing smoothly.