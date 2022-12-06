University of Media, Arts and Communication constitutes management team

General News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: GNA

The Interim Council of the new University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) has constituted a management team for the University after its 6th regular meeting held on November 30, 2022.



The six-member team is led by Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo as the Vice-Chancellor with effect from December 1, 2022.



The other members of the team include Dr. Janetta Sika Akoto, Acting Registrar; Mr Francis Obeng, Acting Director of Finance; Professor Eric Opoku Mensah, Acting Rector of Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIL); Dr Samuel A. Nai Rector National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), and Dr Sampson Fenuku, Acting Rector of Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL).



This was contained in a press release from the Public Relations Office of the University and copied to the Ghana News Agency.



Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo is an academic with leadership track record spanning over two-decades of teaching and management in Ghanaian and foreign universities.



His expertise is in marketing, communication, crisis communication, and public relations.



Before his appointment, he was the Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism.



Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo is currently the Chairman of Vice Chancellors Ghana.



The Interim Council also decided that the North Dzorwulu Campus of UniMAC – GIJ, shall be the physical location and address of the new university.



The University of Media, Arts and Communication is the first public university established by an Act of Parliament (Act 1059) which merges three specialised institutions comprising the GIJ, GIL and NAFTI.