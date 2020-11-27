General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

University of Ghana survey was influenced by NPP – Sammy Gyamfi

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, the Director of Communications of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is alleging that the survey by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana that predicted victory for the NPP, was influenced by the New Patriotic Party.



Sammy Gyamfi in his dismissal of the survey accused the institution of fabricating the report.



“Some few people were influenced by NPP politicians. They sat in the confines of their offices and generated a report which is what has been released. That is the information we have,” Mr Gyamfi claimed.



Sammy Gyamfi further downplayed the relevance of the polls on the elections.



“Assuming without admitting that this poll was authentic and well done, it’s just a poll. Even if what they have done is a good research job, it doesn’t necessarily mean it will come to pass because polls are not sacrosanct.”



The stance by Sammy Gyamfi has also been mentioned by the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA).



In a statement, ASEPA said it suspected that the polls may have been rigged in favour of the ruling party.



“Earlier this month, a Facebook post by one Edudzi Tamakloe suggesting that the Department has conducted some polls and was shelving it was brought to the attention of the department. The department agreed to issue a rebuttal or disclaimer which was drafted.



“The disclaimer was given to the Head of Department to issue on behalf of the department. The Disclaimer stated categorically that the Department has NOT conducted any polls this year. The Head of Department failed to publish this rebuttal which had been agreed upon by the entire members of the Department and the letter drafted was on the 1st of November, 2020.



"Only for the same head of department who had written and signed those rebuttals to on the 24th November issue an invitation to members of the department that a survey has been conducted on the 2020 elections and they are invited to participate in the dissemination of the information," the ASEPA statement said.



The survey predicted a 51.7 percent win for the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP), whilst the NDC followed with 40.4 percent of the total vote cast.



The candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, placed third in the survey with 1.4 percent.





