University of Ghana students get free laptops

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has supervised the distribution of free laptops to a section of students of the institution.



The distribution, which went down at an event at the Cedi Conference Centre on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, saw in attendance several delegates from the University of Ghana.



In a speech addressing the attendees of the event, VC Nana Aba disclosed that her Digitization Initiative to equip students with the necessary technological skills has seen three distribution ceremonies of laptops to students since its inception.



She made this address in a video sighted by GhanaWeb on the X page of Univers FM.



“We thank the chair and members of the implementation committee. They took the concept, developed it and ran with it and I think this the third distribution ceremony if we discount the one, we did exclusively for graduate students,” she said.



In October this year, Vice Chancellor Nana Aba Appiah shared with Joynews that the university is far advanced with plans to build a computer assembling plant on the school’s premises.



She said this initiative has far advanced and will fully become operational within a year.



“We are actually looking to assemble laptops right here on campus. So, we’ve gone through the process to select the companies, and signed the agreements, so very soon we should break ground for the assembling plant.



“Right at the beginning we are getting to supply, we’ve signed that agreement. Getting the assembling plant and all will take a bit of time but 0t the same time we’ve also signed the agreement to start that so I believe that within a year we will be able to move over to get the laptops assembled here,” she said.



The ‘One Student One Laptop Initiative’ seeks to employ innovative mechanisms to equip students and staff of the University with affordable and free laptops/handheld devices through partnerships with established Information Technology (IT) companies to enhance teaching and learning and reduce the digital divide.





