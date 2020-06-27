Regional News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

University of Ghana old students support Bongo hospital

The Upper East branch of the old Commonwealth Hall (Vandals) students of the University of Ghana have presented some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Bongo District Hospital to boost its efforts at fighting the Coronavirus (COVID-19).



The preventive items and non-medical supplies valued at GHC 2,170.00 included; toilet rolls, concentrated industrial bleach, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, surgical gloves, disposable masks and carbolic soap.



Presenting the items, Alhaji Abdul-Razak Rahman, the Spiritual Leader of the group, explained that the Bongo District Hospital was one of the best performing district hospitals in the country and commended the management and staff for their tireless efforts over the years to deliver quality health care services.



The Spiritual Leader explained that the fight against the spread of the infectious virus needed concerted efforts and expressed hope that the support would protect the frontline health workers and clients against infection.

Alhaji Rahman cautioned that the outbreak of the coronavirus was real and must be treated seriously and admonished all politicians to desist from playing partisan politics, but contribute to curbing the pandemic.



He said when all Ghanaians obeyed and respected the measures particularly the World Health Organization, the government and Ghana Health Services protocols through regular hand washing, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, wearing of masks and practising social distancing, the virus would be well managed by the health professionals.



Mr Raymond Ayinne, the Regional Branch President of the Vandals, said the Bongo District Hospital was chosen for the donation because of its excellent performance coupled with its nearness to the country’s border to Burkina Faso.

The President explained that many people from neighbouring Burkina Faso, particularly people living around Yelewongo community were likely to access healthcare services at the hospital and benefit from the items.



Dr William Gudu, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, receiving the preventive items on behalf of management and staff of the hospital, expressed gratitude to the old students and promised to put the items into judicious use.

He said since the outbreak of the pandemic, the hospital had received support from some benevolent institutions and individuals, however, “the more we use them the more they deplete and we use them all the time.”



Dr Gudu, therefore, appealed to other institutions, Non-Governmental Organizations and individuals to assist the hospital with more PPE and hygiene materials to boost the confidence of staff especially the frontline workers, in their line of duty.

