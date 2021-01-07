General News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

University of Ghana campus to be disinfected ahead of Monday reopening

A disinfection exercise at the University of Ghana

Ahead of the return of students to campus for academic activities, the Environmental Health Services Section of the Physical Development & Municipal Services Directorate (PDMSD), University of Ghana, has partnered Zoomlion for a disinfection exercise throughout the University.



This is part of efforts to fight the spread of the Coronavirus disease and ensure that the campus is safe for the return of students.



The exercise, which is scheduled for Thursday, December 7, 2021, shall be undertaken at all halls of residences, the University Basic School, Registry, Departments, Lecture halls and markets.



Fresh students to report from Monday



Newly admitted students of the University are expected to report on campus from Monday, January 11, 2021, to Saturday, January 16, 2021.



The University has appointed Monday, January 18, 2021, for the start of academic activities for these students.



These dates were indicated in the admission letter issued to successful undergraduate applicants to the university for the 2020/2021 academic year.

