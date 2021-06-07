University of Ghana SRC calls for update on Wi-Fi extension project on campus

General News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: radiouniverseonline.com

The Students Representative Council of the University of Ghana is asking for a report on the progress that has been made with regard to the Wi-Fi extension project.



They are asking for information on the beneficiaries of the project.



Acting President of the SRC, Ntow-Fianko, says that such information will help the SRC to use as a reference point when students are agitating about issues of Wi-Fi connection on campus.



Addressing the press on Monday, June 7 at the SRC Union Building, Ntow-Fianko expressed concern over the difficulties students were facing in accessing wireless internet connection on campus.



He says that the situation has deteriorated since the commencement of the first semester for the second cohort of students for the 2020/2021 academic year.



“What we are proposing, as far as the WIFI extension project is concerned, is that there should be a proper update on the WIFI extension project. We should know which of the halls have been beneficiaries of this project. We need a proper update and this must be communicated to every student,” the SRC demanded.



The students are also calling for an improvement in the Sakai e-learning platform.



They want authorities to deal with the Sakai challenges once and for all.



“Even in the absence of the modular system, the Sakai platform was used. What we are demanding is that the Sakai has to be seriously improved upon because it appears as though the platform was not ready. We are putting it before university management that the Sakai LMS has to be improved. We don’t want to have issues of being unable to upload our assignments and Sakai being jammed,” Ntow-Fianko said.



Other demands that were made by the SRC on Monday were practical steps in addressing the accommodation deficit in the university and the cancellation of online academic activities.