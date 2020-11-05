General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Universities should invest in digital platforms - Amoako-Baah

Jonathan Amoako-Baah, CEO, GRIDCo

Jonathan Amoako-Baah, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Grid Company, has urged universities to invest in technology and digital platforms to enhance the quality of teaching and learning.



Mr Amoako-Baah said the outbreak of COVID-19 must encourage heads of educational institutions in the country to take advantage of technology and maximized its opportunities for effective school activities.



He made the call on Wednesday during the 20th Congregation of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration's (GIMPA) undergraduate students in Accra.



The programme was on the theme: "The Changing Face of Tertiary Education Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic".



The students graduated from the School of Technology, School of Public Service and Governance, School of Business School and Faculty of Law.



He said the whole value chain of education was undergoing changes due to COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that the situation must push educators to rethink and strategize to meet the needs of society.



Mr Amoako-Baah stated that the pandemic had presented to school authorities to appreciate that schooling was an activity and not a place, stressing, "You do not have to be physically present in school but can learn from homes".



He admonished the institutions to leverage on the importance of a balance educational platform with the best of digital space to aid effective and efficient learning.



He urged the graduating class to prepare ahead of school and be committed to be up-to-date with the power of technology and be useful in the competitive and emerging market.



"Take every opportunity that comes your way with eagerness and make good use of the knowledge you acquired to impact positively to societal development", he said.



Professor Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson, Rector of GIMPA, advised the class not to rest on their oars but pursue higher education, saying "your degree is not the end of learning, learning is a lifelong exercise".



He said the knowledge they had received was a foundation to equip themselves to achieve higher heights and urged them to support the Institute in rendering services to humanity and the nation.



The Rector said the Institute would soon run a Master of Laws programme. He announced that the Institute would celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2021.

