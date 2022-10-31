Universal Motors picks four awards at 2022 JP Ghana Auto Awards

General News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: Richmond Hagan, Contributor

Universal Motors Limited (UML), one of the top automotive company in Ghana, have won four outstanding awards at the just-ended 2022 JP Ghana Auto Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra. The awards won include the Best CEO of the Year Award to Subhi Accad, Vehicle Assembly Company of the Year, Best Small Car of the Year (VW Polo), and Best Sports Car of the Year (Porsche 911).



The prestigious award were in recognition of the company's dedication and commitment in building the automobive industry as well as being a highly respected company advocating for best business practices in the transport industry.



Mr. Subhi Accad is a Ghanaian, whose glowing leadership portfolio includes top management roles in several automotive companies. He is the CEO of Universal Motors Ltd., licensed distributor for Volkswagen and Porsche vehicles in Ghana. He doubles as Group CEO for Auto Parts Ltd, authorized importer for Nissan vehicles and also, Mercury Outboard Motors and Quicksilver Boats in Ghana.



Since August 2020, Universal Motors Ltd. under the leadership of Mr. Subhi Accad has been contracted by Volkswagen Ghana with the responsibility of the first phase of assembling Volkswagen vehicles in Ghana, the first assembly carried out under the new automotive policy, which his team has and still strive to deliver quality products, assembled with Ghanaian pride and workmanship for the country. Currently the assembly plant team, consisting of Ghanaian engineers and mechanics, have been trained and certified for 7 Volkswagen models thanks to the support of Volkswagen. These models are the following: Tiguan, Amarok, Passat, Teramont, Polo hatchback, Tiguan Allspace and most recently the new T-Cross.



UML vehicle sales are reinforced by After Sales Service continuously updated and supported by Volkswagen office, with well-equipped workshop, manned by the latest technology and highly skilled technicians.



Speaking to the Media after receiving the awards, General Manager of Operations, Mr. Mo Akkad, said “the company is extremely grateful for this privileged awards and we would like to thank our team and cherished clients which we dedicate these awards to.”



The Ghana Auto Awards is a platform for the Automotive industry in Ghana to celebrate the advances made in the key areas of assembling, technology, innovation, Corporate Social Responsibility and HSEQ.



The award scheme which started with the first ever Test Drive Festival at the Achimota Mall in Accra provided a perfect opportunity for nominees to raise their profile within the context of this important industry, gain more recognition and further heighten visibility with the professional audience.