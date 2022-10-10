Unity, systematic reforms, and a solid foundation are key to United Front - GUPS IRS

Regional News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: Eric Murphy Asare, Contributor

The International Relations Secretary for the Ghana Union of Professional Students, Honorable Charity Teye has admonished student leaders in the country to develop systematic collaborations.



This, according to her will help various blocs leaders in our educational system to have an equal voice in achieving success in their respective roles as student leaders.



She bemoaned the lack of transparency, accountability, and cordiality among student leaders as a source of retarding the progress of the various blocs as far as student unions are concerned.



In her speech delivered during the Russian Nugs state of the union address, the indefatigable woman of virtue said, it will be detrimental to various Unions in the country and abroad if they fail to find extensive ways of collaborating among themselves.



“It's not encouraging that you go into other countries and you realize Ghanaian students there have not formed any union, this makes it difficult for the government to offer any support when the need arises, it's worth applauding NUGS Russia and Ukraine for organizing themselves and having a voice, it's the reason the government of Ghana was able to organize them during the hard times, she stressed.



She called on professional students studying abroad to also reorganize themselves and collaborate with other blocs.



“How can we achieve this, the mother Union of all students blocs should recognize the Ghana Union of Professional students and other blocs in collaborative action in whatever the Union embarks on, this juxtaposed the Unity and togetherness we are all yearning for," she added.