Unity of purpose for development is my hallmark - NDC parliamentary aspirant assures delegates

Regional News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The NDC parliamentary hopeful for the Asante Akim North Constituency of the Ashanti region, Alhaji Sulley Adams Yussif, has said that, his agenda for the seat towards the 2024 general elections is to promote unity for purpose to ensure total development of the constituency, irrespective of one's political sentiment, tribe or religious backgrounds.



According to him, he is ready to do whatever is humanly possible to unseat the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) member of parliament for the area come the 2024 general elections.



Expressing worry over lack of development in the area, Alhaji Yussif said despite the parliamentary seat been frequently occupied by the NPP, the constituency was yet to experience any kind of boastful developmental project in the name of the NPP, especially the settlers in the various communities around the Agogo township.



Elaborating his vision for the constituency, Alhaji Sulley noted that, there was despondency in the area amongst the settlers who were mostly in the farming communities, as there was no hope for them to be alleviated from poverty.



He stated most of the settlers' communities could not boast of even a single lawyer, doctor, teacher or not to talk about graduates from tertiary institutions.



He was of the view that, the time to aver such problems had come, and for that matter, he was ready to ensure that their foundation is built when given the nod to represent the residents in parliament.



He disclosed that about 70% of the constituents were farmers while the remaining 30% were private individual and government workers. He said when elected to represent the people, he would ensure that, he liaises with the land owners to release land directly to the farmers without any intermediary.



Alhaji Yussif also reiterated that he would embark on youth empowerment project to ensure that the rate of unemployment among the youth is minimized to the bearest minimum. Adding that, such agenda could be achieved through engaging the youth in artisan work including fitting, masonry, carpentry, tailoring, hairdressing etc.



He indicated he was going to make sure the road network from Agogo to places like the Afram Plains, Techiman etc. would be improved to ensure peaceful access to trade which Agogo is noted for. He said he would also ensure that farmers will not labour in vain.