Unity of NPP, most important element for Election 2024 victory – Youth Organizer

Politics of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: GNA

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said unity remained the most important element that the Party needs towards Election 2024.



He said with a united front, the Party was assured of a resounding victory in the 2024 elections.



Salam Mustapha was speaking at the Bono Regional Youth Conference and Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Orientation programme organised by the Regional Youth Wing of the Party in Sunyani.



It was attended by National, Regional, and Constituency executives, the youth wing, TESCON members, and some party faithful across the region.



Mustapha urged the Party members not to be disappointed of things they had not been able to obtain from the Party but must try and leave a legacy by ‘breaking the eight’ for future generations to know that historic achievement was attained in Ghana’s political history during their time.



He noted that if they continued to work together everyone was going to have his/her due reward because the most important thing now was for the Party to claim victory in the upcoming elections.



Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, the NPP Director for External Affairs, reminded the youth about the responsibility ahead to help the Party win next year’s election.



He said the NPP youth wing had a long-standing tradition and anytime the wing was active the Party won an election, saying there was a high responsibility on them going into the 2024 election.



Nana Ayeh urged TESCON members to redefine their role in the Party by spending time to be abreast with the Party’s achievements and programmes and propagating to the people to help it break the eight.



Paul Apraku Twum-Barimah, the Dormaa East Member of Parliament, charged the youth to work hard because the Party was going to rely on them to deliver the mandate in 2024.