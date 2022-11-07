Unity needed in NDC to recapture lost parliamentary seat in Abuakwa North - NDC vice chair

Regional News of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: Nana Boateng Kakape

The Abuakwa North Constituency Vice Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Kwaku Adusei, popularly known as Engineer 1, has urged that, unity, harmony and hard work are the best strategic ways to win the parliamentary and presidential votes in Election 2024.



He noted that, without these, there is no way the NDC can take back its seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the coming 2024 general elections.



Mr John Kwaku Adusei, mentioned that there’s nothing good the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can bring on board to break the 8 year electoral cycle as they are saying.



He further entreated all NDC members to endeavor to unite and bury their differences in the current internal elections for the strength of the party in all fronts to attain the grand agenda of the NDC.



"Aspirants who mostly lost in party contest always want to sit back and see the work the executives will do, but we should remember that the party first before individuals," Mr John Kwaku Adusei stated.



Mr John Kwaku Adusei, pleaded with the newly elected executives to always bring their colleagues on board whenever there is something to be discuss and said their inputs are very relevant to the party as a whole.



"We are one family and we need to think and work together as one so that we may achieve our aim of bringing the party into power," Mr John Kwaku Adusei mentioned.