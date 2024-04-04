Unity key to 'breaking the 8' - Collins Adomako Mensah to NPP

General News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament of Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah is urging members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to unite and trumpet the achievements of the party to enable the NPP win the 2024 December General elections.



At a unity walk, the MP reiterated the need for members to sustain various campaigns in helping the ‘Breaking the 8’ agenda.



Hundreds of party supporters and constituents of Afigya Kwabre North in the Ashanti region participated in this Unity Walk led by their Member of Parliament, Collins Adomako-Mensah



It was to boost the energies of the grassroots towards maintaining the NPP’s 2024 agenda of continuity.



The ruling government has on its agenda or target of winning the polls with the ‘Breaking the 8’ mantra.



During this walk, the MP sounded this caution to members, urging them to bury their differences and unite towards victory in December.



He reminded the gathering that the 2024 polls is crucial to the substance of the constituency’s development or growth; hence, the need to maintain a winning mindset and momentum.



The NPP Ashanti Regional Organizer, Francis Adomako in company with the Youth Organizer, Ralph urged members of the party to mobilize eligible voters to the camp of the NPP to give their Flag-bearer a win as well as the MP.