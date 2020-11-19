Regional News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: GNA

Unity crucial for development – Oti Boateng

Francis Oti Boateng, District Chief Executive for Asante Akim North

Mr Francis Oti Boateng, the District Chief Executive for Asante Akim North, has called for unity and understanding among the people in the area to speed up development.



He said unity and mutual understanding among key stakeholders such as traditional authorities, political parties, youth groups, religious leaders and others, was crucial to garnering the needed support to promote development in education, health, road infrastructure and others.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, after inspecting ongoing road construction works in the Agogo Township, Mr Oti Boateng enjoined residents in the 88 communities in the district to be lovers of peace and unite in a concerted effort to support strategies that would help improve their living conditions.



The DCE who was accompanied by Mr Andy Appiah Kubi, Member of Parliament for the area, asked the people to be law-abiding and work to support the government to continue with its development agenda.



Mr Oti Boateng appealed to the youth to desist from acts that could create violence before, during and after the December 7 elections.



Mr Appiah Kubi, who is also the Deputy Minister for Railway Development, on his part, urged the people to come together and vote massively for the NPP to enable it to continue with its transformational agenda to improve the living conditions of the people.

