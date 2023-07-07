Uniting voices and pledges to beat plastic pollution in Ghana

Regional News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: Praise Nutakor, Contributor

Every year, World Environment Day serves as a global platform to raise awareness and mobilize action towards a sustainable future. On this occasion, an engaging Twitter Chat event, organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana, sparked meaningful discussions and commitments to combat plastic pollution.



Bringing together a diverse range of participants, the Twitter Chat provided a platform for experts, activists, and concerned citizens to address the urgent need for sustainable practices and the reduction of single-use plastics to provide innovative solutions. They also renewed their personal commitments and made pledges towards a cleaner and healthier environment.



Among the pledges made by participants were commitments to consciously purchase products packaged in eco-friendly materials, actively engage in community clean-ups and beach restoration initiatives, segregate and recycle waste, advocate for policy changes to promote sustainability, and promote the use of reusable products within their communities and networks.



The UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana, Angela Lusigi, encouraged individuals to take a stand against plastic pollution and join the global movement for a greener future.



“Ghana generates about 250,000 tons of plastic waste per year and needs to beat plastic pollution. I commend the participants of our Twitter Chat for sharing their ideas. I urge all to turn the pledges into action by choosing reusable products, spreading the word to sensitize others and by segregating and recycling waste”, she noted.



The Twitter Chat was supported by the YoLe Fellows of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Ghana, National Service Personnel of UNDP, and other young people. This collaboration brought a youthful perspective to the forefront, highlighting the importance of engaging the next generation in environmental conservation efforts to safeguard the future well- being of our planet.



With World Environment Day serving as a reminder of our collective responsibility to protect the planet, UNDP in Ghana remains steadfast in its mission to promote sustainable practices and support innovative solutions. Through continued engagement and partnerships, the organization strives to create a greener and more sustainable future for all.



As the echoes of this year's World Environment Day rings, the resounding call to action against plastic pollution grows stronger. Together, let us join hands in a united front to tackle this global challenge. Our collective efforts today will shape a sustainable tomorrow, where the beauty and vitality of our planet are safeguarded for generations to come. The time for action is now; let us

be the catalysts of change and champions of a plastic-free future.