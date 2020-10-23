Health News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

United States Pharmacopeia supports UG School of Pharmacy

Left:Kwasi Poku Boateng, Director of USP Ghana with Professor Gyekye, Dean of the UG School of Pharm

In line with its corporate objectives, the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Ghana, a subsidiary of United States Pharmacopoeia US, has presented various Laboratory items to the University of Ghana School of Pharmacy (UGSOP).



The donation is in furtherance of the organization’s commitment to contribute to the training of Pharmacists in Ghana.



At a brief ceremony held at the USP Ghana office in Dzorwulu, Laboratory items including an HVAC system, Cleanroom panels, Spectrophotometer, PCR Cabinet among others were presented to the Pharmacy School through its representatives.



Director of USP Ghana, Kwasi Poku Boateng said the donation forms part of the organization’s commitment to helping develop the workforce of the Pharmaceutical industry as well as supporting the University to enhance its capacity to train the next generation of Pharmaceutical scientists locally.



“USP and the University of Ghana School of Pharmacy have a shared vision of workforce development for the Pharmaceutical sector aimed at building capacity to improve access to quality assured medicines.



This donation is yet another demonstration of our commitment to support the University to enhance its capacity to effectively train the next generation of Pharmaceutical Scientists locally as well as provide research support towards the development of the Pharmaceutical industry.



These are critical pre-requisites for a vibrant Pharmaceutical industry” Mr. Boateng said.



Receiving the items on behalf of the University of Ghana School of Pharmacy, the Dean of the School, Prof Asiedu Gyekye said the items will beef up existing Laboratory infrastructure and will help give the students the needed training required of them to become world class Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical scientists.



He commended the United States of Pharmacopeia for their continuous commitment to the University of Ghana School of Pharmacy and highlighted how such partnerships are essential for teaching, learning and research.



“USP has been a reliable partner in our quest to enhance the training of Pharmaceutical scientists and we are happy to see them demonstrate their commitment to the School once again with this gesture.



Partnerships and technical assistance like this are crucial for the School of Pharmacy and we are going to put these equipment to good use for more efficient teaching and learning and more importantly for our Lab work” Prof Gyekye commented.



The United States Pharmacopeia is a non-profit, scientific, standards-setting organization that improves global health through public standards and related programs that helps ensure the quality, safety and benefits of medicine and food.



For the past 200 years since its establishment, the organization, through its global public health programs has been strengthening heath systems by providing technical assistance that improves access to quality, assured medicines and protects patients from poor quality health products as well as support for workforce development.



The organization’s relationship with the University of Ghana Pharmacy School dates back to 2013 when the first Dean of the School of Pharmacy served as a member of its advisory Board.



USP and UGSOP signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) to cooperate in areas of common interest in 2016 and has been pursuing the path of collaboration for the past four years.





