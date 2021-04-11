Unidentified man found dead at Effutu Ndaama beach

Regional News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: GNA

An unidentified young man has been found dead at the Ndaama Abowie beach in the Winneba Township.



Chief Superintendent Samuel Asiedu Okanta, the Effutu Municipal Police Divisional Commander, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the deceased would be in his late twenties.



He said on Wednesday, April 7, at about 0845hrs, the assemblyman for the area reported at the station that a young man was lying dead at the seaside.



The Commander said his men were dispatched to the scene and found the body of a tall man, fair in complexion, lying naked in a supine position.



Chief Supt Okanta said an inspection was conducted on the body but no marks of violence was found.



Community members at the scene who were interviewed by the police said he was not known in the area.



The body has since been deposited at the Effutu Municipal Government Hospital Mortuary for preservation and identification.



Chief Supt Okanta called on the public to assist the police in identifying the deceased.