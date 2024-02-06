Unidentified driver found unconscious behind his steering wheel in broad daylight

General News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

An unidentified man has been found unconscious behind his steering wheel.



The man, captured on video, which has since gone viral online, was unresponsive in his white, tinted car, on the Abeka-Lapaz Road in Accra.



The video, shared by UTV on X, shows several people gathering around the car as they made several attempts at getting the attention of the man.



The windows of the car were all rolled up at a point until some of the men gathered around the car were able to roll down the driver side of the window.



With the window down, the head of the mad - a clean-shaven head, and spotting a plain white shirt, can be seen leaning against the inner-side of the door of the car.



A uniformed policeman is also seen in the video trying to ward off the people close to the car.



It is still unclear what happened to the man, although the caption of the post said:



“A driver was found unconscious while driving on the busy streets of Abeka-Lapaz, drawing the attention of pedestrians and motorists.



“The unconscious driver, whose identity is yet to be disclosed, was immediately attended to and rushed to the hospital.”



See the video below:





