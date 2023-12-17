Unidentified body washed ashore at Keta

Regional News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: GNA

Residents of Keta Central in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region are in a state of fear after a lifeless body of an unknown person was washed ashore at the Keta Emancipation Beach on Friday, December 15, 2023.



James Ocloo Akorli, the Assembly Member for the area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the incident happened on Friday morning at about 1135 hours.



“Several residents are in shock because we have never experienced such an incident here before,” he said.



He stated that the deceased, yet to be identified, might have been moved from a different location to the area since no one was able to identify the body.



Samuel Dorvlo, an eyewitness, told the GNA that a close study of the body of the deceased showed that the eyes, nose, ribs, and other parts of the body had been removed, making it difficult to identify the deceased gender.



“We do not know for how long the deceased has been in the sea, and the missing part may be removed by wild animals in the sea,” he said.



He said the case had since been reported to the Keta Police for further action.