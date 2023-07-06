Unidentified beheaded man found in Oti

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: GNA

The body of an unidentified beheaded man has been found in a bush at Ntewusae, a farming community in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region.



Some indigenes of the area found the body of the yet-to-be-identified deceased lying naked in a supine position, feeding the rumour as ritual murder.



The discovery of the corpse was said to have angered community members, stakeholders, and the Assemblyman of the Electoral Area who alerted the Police.



Confirming the sad incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Philip Donkor, the Assembly member of Ntewusae Electoral Area said upon receiving the information, he reported to the Police at Kete-Krachi Divisional Headquarters and later they took the body to the morgue.



Some residents were reported to have lamented the killing, describing it as strange and a bad omen for the community.



After the discovery, many community members started calling their relatives and friends to know if they were safe, a resident who identified herself as Grace Yaa Seyire Kumah told GNA.



Meanwhile, a Police source has confirmed the incident to the GNA.