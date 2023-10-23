UniMAC-IJ MIL Club inaugurated, receives strong support from Penplusbytes

Regional News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: Adjei Dickens Ofori Asare, Contributor

The University of Media Arts and Communication-Institute of Journalism (UniMAC-IJ) celebrated the formal inauguration of the UniMAC-IJ Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Club on Friday, October 20, 2023, in a ceremony held at the university's North Dzorwulu campus Auditorium. The event witnessed a strong show of support from Penplusbytes, a key partner and supporter of the club.



Jeremiah Sam, the Executive Director of Penplusbytes, served as the chairman of the event and delivered a solidarity remark that emphasized the significance of collaboration and the resources available to the club.



Drawing upon the popular adage, Sam stated, "If you want to go fast, you go alone, but if you want to go far, you go with someone."



He highlighted the vital role that Penplusbytes plays as a key supporter, offering not only financial assistance but also innovative ideas and networks.



The longstanding partnership between Penplusbytes and the UniMAC-IJ MIL Club has already yielded meaningful collaborations, including joint projects and research initiatives.



Sam expressed excitement about the formal inauguration of the club and emphasized that the launch is just the beginning of a fruitful partnership.



With a commitment to incorporating the club into existing action plans, Sam underscored the importance of utilizing the available resources and expertise to amplify the impact of media and information literacy initiatives.



He encouraged club members to take advantage of the opportunities presented by Penplusbytes and work together to foster a more informed society.



"We have the resources and expertise to make a significant impact in the world of media and information literacy. Let's take advantage of these opportunities and work together to amplify our impact," he stated.