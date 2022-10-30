Unfounded: My company is not creating hurdles for investors - Deputy Finance Minister

General News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei-Asare has described as unfounded, claims that her outfit is frustrating clients at Ghana’s ports.



She was reacting to a discussion on Accra-based Asempa FM, which appeared to suggest that her Ministry has refused to sign letters to restore some containers to their respective importers.



Osei-Asare believes the challenges most clients are facing are mainly due to the Ministry’s new measures to ensure transparency in the restoration process at the ports.



While urging the public to disregard such allegations she affirmed that neither she nor any officer at the Finance Ministry can be cited for any wrongdoing.



Read the Minister’s full statement below:



HON DEP. MINISTER SETS THE RECORDS STRAIGHT on EKO SII SEN – 27th October 2022



My attention has been drawn to a discussion on your radio programme, Eko Sii Sen, in which my name was mentioned as having refused to sign letters restoring some containers to their importers. The manner in which my name was mentioned sought to impute some wrongdoing on my part in this regard.



I write to state for your and your listeners’ benefit that while I appreciate the anxiety that people have over the new measures introduced by the Ministry of Finance to ensure transparency in the restoration process of items that have stayed beyond their stipulated time at the ports, there is nothing untoward and the officials at the Finance Ministry are available to explain and answer queries both general and particular relating to the said process.



In the meantime, I say that, I HAVE NOT FAILED, REFUSED, OR NEGLECTED TO SIGN ANY LETTER WHICH AFTER HAVING GONE THROUGH THE WHOLE PROCESS HAS BEEN BROUGHT TO MY OFFICE



Abena Osei-Asare (MP)



Deputy Finance Minister