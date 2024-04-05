Unforeseen factors led to quick Alliance press statement – Abu Sakara

Politics of Friday, 5 April 2024

Leader of the National Interest Movement (NIM), Dr. Abu Sakara has described the press statement announcing an alliance between his group and the Movement for Change (M4C) led by Alan Kyerematen, to contest the 2024 general election as premature.



He was however quick to explain that the move was occasioned by factors beyond their control adding that it was important that the press statement was put out before the perpetrators pursued their narrative of the Alliance.



“Left alone, the narrative may have not ended favourably for us. It is to be expected that any attempt to forge a credible alternative based on mergers of entities with institutional structures and credible leaders will be resisted and sabotaged from within and without. The duopoly is not afraid of those playing “wanna-be” Presidential candidates, they see them as talking heads without legs,” the former Presidential Candidate of the Convention People’s Party(CPP) said in a statement.



Below is the full statement by Abu Sakara



A statement released by M4C announced the conclusion of an agreement that will form the basis of the Alliance championed by M4C in partnership with the National Interest Movement.



It stressed that other entities were an integral part of this Alliance, and details will be given in a proper press release next week pending launch of the Alliance on April 17th.



This premature press statement was occasioned by factors beyond our control that had to be curbed before the perpetrators pursued their own narrative of the Alliance. Left alone the narrative may have not ended favourably for us. It is to be expected that any attempt to forge a credible alternative based on mergers of entities with institutional structures and credible leaders will be resisted and sabotaged from within and without. The duopoly is not afraid of those playing “wanna-be” Presidential candidates, they see them as talking heads without legs.



In the coming week, we will provide you with details of the Alliance and a full list of the members that make up the alliance partners.



We have talked to many people and entities that are willing to join the Alliance once we launch it. Others are still in the process of their internal consultations and will join later when they have taken their decisions and announced it to their members. The alliance has therefore been structured to leave room for growth as more members join. There are clear guidelines and conditions for entities and individuals that want to join the Alliance, this is to ensure that certain minimum criteria are met.



The leadership of NIM have been fully aware of NIM’s role in this initiative for months and have participated in a number of meetings to reach this point. Now that the foundation is laid for the Alliance we shall reach out to our associate members and sister organizations to join us in this grand alliance for the transformation of Ghana.



This Alliance will bring renewed hope to many Ghanaians that had almost given up on having any credible alternative with candidates of substance in the 2024 elections. The Alliance has several personalities of substance and renown that can partner Alan Kyeremanten on the Presidency slate. Who that will be? is not the focus of our attention at this time. For now, we want to introduce Ghanaians to the Alliance, its purpose, immediate objectives and prospects for the 2024 general election.



We also want to assess the Alliance’s potential added value to the options available in Ghana for now and the foreseeable future.



Thank you for your kind support and your continued belief that there is hope.

Nil Despradum – (Never give up hope).



La luche continua has la victoria! – (the struggle continues until victory is achieved).



Dr Abu Sakara Foster - Founder National Interest Movement