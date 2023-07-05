Unemployed motor thief sentenced to 14 years imprisonment

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A young man in his early 30s was sentenced to fourteen years in prison by the Asamankese Circuit Court for stealing two motorcycles.



The convict, Francis Agyemang, stole the motorcycles and sold one, according to the facts of the case.



After stealing the motorcycles, the unemployed young man sold one to a Mepom resident for Ghc2,000.



After selling the motorcycle, the buyer requested the motorcycle’s documentation.



He promised to hand over the motorcycle’s documents to the buyer and later brought the buyer an appointment letter along with the documents.



The buyer was illiterate and didn’t recognise the document as an appointment letter.



While in Kade, the motorcycle he stole developed a problem and was taken to a mechanic.



The person who bought the motorcycle from him saw him and called the Police.



He attempted to flee from lawful custody after being apprehended.



On his own plea, the convict received a 14-year prison sentence.



In addition, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing Kade’s motorcycle.



He was sentenced to one month in jail for attempting to flee from lawful custody, while the presiding Judge, his Lordship Abass Abubakar Adams, sentenced him to one month in jail for causing unlawful damage.



All sentences will be served concurrently.