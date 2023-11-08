Unemployed man jailed one year for stealing, damaging electrical cables

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Geofery Oboubi, a 31-year-old unemployed resident of Dansoman in Accra, has been found guilty and sentenced to one year in prison on three counts of interfering with electrical equipment, causing unlawful damage, and stealing electrical cables.



The charges stem from an incident that occurred on October 19, 2023, at Ridge Church School in the Greater Accra Region.



According to court documents and investigations, Oboubi intentionally and knowingly interfered with the Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) distribution system by removing an installed core cable size 1x185 copper without authorization.



He was also found to have intentionally and unlawfully caused damage to core cable 1×185 copper valued at GhC 7,550, property of the Electricity Company of Ghana.



Additionally, Oboubi was charged with dishonestly appropriating electricity core cable size 1x185 copper valued at GhC 7,550, also the property of ECG.



Seth Abrakwa Adjei, a staff member of the Electricity Company of Ghana Accra East District, filed the complaint.



The Accra East District of ECG had been experiencing rampant theft of electrical cables in transformers.



On October 19, 2023, Ridge School reported a power outage, prompting Adjei and his team to respond. Upon arrival at the location where the ECG transformer was installed, they discovered Oboubi pulling a cable from the transformer. He was subsequently arrested.



Further investigation revealed that Oboubi had used a cutter to sever core copper cable 1 x 185 valued at GH7,550.



After being brought to the ECG investigation office and providing a caution statement, Oboubi admitted to the offenses in the presence of an independent witness. Following a thorough investigation, he was charged and brought before the court.



Paul Assibi Abariga, General Manager of Prosecutions, emphasized the seriousness of these offenses and the legal consequences individuals may face when tampering with electrical equipment and causing damage.



This case serves as a reminder of the legal ramifications for interfering with public utilities and causing damage to critical infrastructure.



ID/SARA







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.