Unemployed man escapes mob lynch after attempting to steal coconut

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Central Region



Kwabena Kaya, a twenty-five- (25) years old man and a resident of Akyemfo Nakessedo in Saltpond in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region has survived lynching after he was allegedly caught in the act to steal coconut.



The suspected thief who is identified to be a coconut seller was allegedly found on a coconut tree at Netro, a suburb of Mankessim in an attempt to plug off coconut fruits without any authorisation.



Irate residents who complained to have been experiencing thievery in the area lately decided to stone the suspect to death but for the timely intervention of a police patrol team from the Mankessim Police Division, they were unable to do so.



The incident is said to have occurred on Monday, August 14, 2023.



Residents in an interview told GhanaWeb that the suspect who failed to plug a single coconut off the coconut tree after being caught refused to come down after several frightening until the arrival of the police.



The residents further warned perpetrators to desist from the acts or face their anger.



Additionally, they said if they refuse to end the acts, they might not be lucky to be saved by the police.



“We will deal with any thief the next time we catch them and not even the police can save the person from us. Desist from stealing and save your own life,” they lamented.



The suspect is currently with the Mankessim Police Command assisting in the investigation as the police seek to find his family over a possible bail grant.