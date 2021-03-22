Unemployed granted bail for stealing

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: GNA

An unemployed man at Nkwanta Number one in the Aowin Municipality has been granted bail in the sum of GHC10,000.00 with two sureties for allegedly stealing an HP laptop.



One of the surety, the court ordered should provide documents of his property.



The accused person, Kwame Mahama alias Sarkodie pleaded not guilty and the Enchi District Magistrate court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng adjourned the case to Thursday, March 25, 2020.



The prosecutor, Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo, told the court that the complainant Bashiru Yakubu is a heavy duty machine operator.



He said the complainant and accused person are both residents of Nkwanta Number one.



Prosecution said on December 29, last year, at about 0200 hours, the complainant returned from work and realized his HP laptop in his room had gone missing mysteriously.



According to inspector Agyare, the complainant suspected the accused person and subsequently led a search party to his room where they found the laptop.



Prosecution said the team apprehended Mahama and handed him over to the police in Enchi from where he was arraigned