Unemployed grabbed over robbery

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: GNA

An unemployed man who pulled out a knife on a driver and succeeded in robbing him of his two mobile phones and cash has made a third appearance before an Accra Circuit Court.



Rapheal Borketey is said to have robbed his victim Kelvin Mensah of his Infinix Hot 20i mobile phone and an iPhone 12 pro max valued at GHC6,700 and cash of GHC450 at Nungua Kingsway in Accra.



Charged with robbery, Borketey, aka Zuzu Mafia, has pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Isaac Addo admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of GHC50,000 with three sureties.



Borketey is expected to reappear on September 5.



The prosecution, led by Inspector Wilhelmina B. Kwafo said the complainant was a driver residing at Nungua Buade whiles the accused person resided at Nungua Maami, Accra.



It said on June 18, 2023, at about 10:00 pm, the complainant and his brother, one Denis Prah, a witness in the case, went to Nungua Maami to buy food.



The prosecution said on their way home, the accused person and three other accomplices, currently at large, met the complainant and his brother on the Nungua Kingsway road.



It said Borketey and his accomplices allegedly pulled out knives and ordered the complainant and his brother to surrender all their personal belongings.



The prosecution said the accused person allegedly succeeded in robbing the complainant of his Infinix Hot 20i mobile phone valued at GHC1,800, iPhone 12 pro max valued at GHc6,700 and cash of GHC450 and fled the scene.



It said a report was made to the Police by the complainant and Police investigations led to the arrest of Borketey at his hideout at Nungua Maami.



During interrogation, the accused person admitted the offence and told the Police that he sold the complainant’s Infinix Hot 20i phone to one Bernard at Nungua at GHC400.



The prosecution said efforts were ongoing to apprehend Borketey’s accomplices.