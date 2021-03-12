Crime & Punishment of Friday, 12 March 2021

Unemployed grabbed over defilement of four-year old girl

Emmanuel Joe Agyare, unemployed, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly having sex with a four year old girl at La, Accra.



Agyare is said to have sneaked into a washroom where the victim was easing herself and had sex with her.



Agyare pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.



The Court, presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann, admitted him to bail in the sum of GHC 60,000.00 with three sureties, one to be justified with a landed property.



The titled deed of the said property is to be deposited at the Court's Registry pending the determination of the case.



The Court ordered the prosecution to file witness statements and all documents they intended to rely on and same should also be served on the accused.



The trial has been adjourned to March 29.



Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo said, the victim was a kindergarten pupil and the accused, a Senior High School leaver and unemployed.



DSP Boafo said on February 18, this year, at about 1430 hours, the victim returned from school and requested to use the washroom.



The prosecution said Agyare sneaked into the said washroom and had sex with her.



DSP Boafo said luck, however, the accused when the victim's Aunty walked into the washroom and saw accused in the act.



She said a report was made to the Police and the accused was arrested and sent to the Cantonments Police station.



