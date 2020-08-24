Crime & Punishment of Monday, 24 August 2020

Unemployed grabbed over auto theft

The suspect has been remanded into police custody

A 27-year-old unemployed man who stole a parked three-seater KIA Besta commercial vehicle at Alhaji-Tabora Station in Accra, has appeared before an Accra Circuit court.



Evans Nuetey is alleged to have stolen the vehicle with one Spiderman and sold same at Agbogboloshie at a cost of GH¢ 1,200.



The vehicle has however been valued at GH¢15,000 cedis.



Nuetey charged with conspiracy to commit crime and stealing pleaded not guilty.



Nuetey who appeared without a legal representation, has been remanded into police custody.



The court presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh ruled that Nuetey has failed to satisfy the court that he has fixed place of abode and an employment.



The court was of the opinion that if Nuetey is granted bail his whereabouts cannot be traced.



It therefore adjourned the matter to September 4 for case management and ordered prosecution to file their disclosures within 12 days.



Prosecution led by General Sergeant Thomas Sarfo said the complainant is George Larbi, a commercial driver residing at Tabora, Accra.



Mr Osarfo said on September 3, last year, at about 2330 hours, Mr Larbi parked his vehicle with Registration number GR 7134 P at Alhaji Tabora Station and left it in the care of his mate.



Prosecution said at about 0230 hours the following day, the mate informed the complainant that he left to purchase food but, on his return, the vehicle could not be found.



Prosecution said the following day the complainant reported the matter to the Police.



The Prosecution said police intelligence and investigations led to the accused who was in Police custody for a different offence.



Prosecution said during interrogation, Nuetey admitted having stolen the vehicle with one Spiderman and that they sold it at Agbogboloshie to a man known as "Mainman" at a cost of GHC 1,200 and shared the booty.



Prosecution said Nuetey however failed to lead the Police to the said "Mainman" as well as his accomplice, Spiderman.



According to prosecution, the complainant claimed to know Spiderman at Tabora but did know his place of abode.



Prosecution said efforts were underway to arrest Spiderman.

