Source: GNA

Undertaker gets five years imprisonment for stealing

The suspect has pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and stealing

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a 30-year-old undertaker to five years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing a ‘pressure pump cocoa spraying machine’ valued at GHC5,000.00.



Kwame Amponsem who pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and stealing was convicted on his own plea.



His accomplice, however, is on the run.



Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori, told the Court presided over by Mr. Mark Timarah Diboro, that the complainants are Mr Kwabena Badu and Pastor James Nkrumah, both farmers live at Ntroku, near Abodom whilst Amponsem is a native of Amudroase near Fumso.



The prosecution said on December 19, 2020, Amponsem visited his friend but some residents, including the complainants detected that their items have been stolen.



He said the Unit Committee was informed and Amponsem was their first suspect but realized that he had relocated to Dompoase, a nearby town.



The suspect was later arrested and handed over to the police, where he admitted the offence and led police to retrieve the two spraying machines, which he had sold for GHC800.00.

